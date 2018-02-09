Man forcing his way into ex-wife’s apartment fatally stabbed by her lover

A 24-year-old taxi driver was on Friday morning fatally stabbed when, armed with a piece of metal, he violently forced his way into the apartment of his ex-wife.

This is according to the police who in a release detailed that the taxi driver, identified as Orlando Flatts of Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden was fatally stabbed to the left region of his abdomen by a male with whom his ex-wife now shares a relationship.

The incident occurred around 00:30hrs this morning at Lot 74 Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The suspect, a 22-year-old labourer who received injuries to his left elbow and left palm, is currently is police custody, assisting with the investigation.

According to the police, the scene has been processed and the knife and piece of metal (wheel spanner extension) have been retrieved and lodged.

The body is presently at the Linden Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.