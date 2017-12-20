Man fined $100,000 for “punching” woman

A man who punched a woman to her face was fined $100,000 by Magistrate Leron Daly on Monday morning after admitted to the offence.

According to the Prosecution’s case, Morris Canterbury unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm to Felicia Phillips on December 13, 2017 after an argument.

While admitting to his actions, Canterbury claimed that the woman had approached him with a cutlass and was compelled to act in self-defense. He was fined $100,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in him serving six months imprisonment.