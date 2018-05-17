Man escapes from police after dropping pistol, ammo at Mabura Trail

Police are now hunting a male who reportedly managed to evade them on Thursday after dropping a parcel containing a pistol and four live matching rounds along the Mabura Trail, Upper Demerara River.

According to police information, ranks in the “E” Division were conducting a mobile patrol on an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) along the said trail, at about 14:15hrs, when a male was seen approaching on a motorcycle from the opposite direction.

Upon observing the ranks, the suspect reportedly dropped a taped parcel, turned around and sped away.

Ranks attempted to pursue the man, but were unsuccessful in apprehending him.

The parcel was retrieved and upon inspection contained the 9mm Taurus Pistol with the matching rounds.

The weapon has since been lodged.

Investigations are in progress.