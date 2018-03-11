Man dies after throat slit at Buxton

The village of Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was thrown into a state of mourning on Sunday morning when a father of one had his throat slit by a man who he reportedly had an old grievance with.

Dead is 34 year old, Leon Delph of Lot 182 Quamina Street, Georgetown who met his demise at around 07:00hrs on the Buxton Railway Embankment.

According to reports, Delph who had gone to a Jouvert party being held was sitting in a motor vehicle when he was approached by a man whose name was given as Junior Allen of said Buxton.

The two men had an exchange of words when Allen whipped out a knife from his waist and slashed Delph’s throat. After receiving the injury, Delph pursued Allen and dealt him several stabs about his body with a broken bottle.

He subsequently collapsed as a result of his injury. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Allen managed to escape the scene of the crime and is currently being pursued by the Police who are searching hospitals as the man is said to be badly injured.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from an old grievance from several years ago when Delph reportedly stabbed Allen when they were both incarcerated.

Investigations are in progress.