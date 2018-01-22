Man critical after Blue Martini stabbing, suspect on the run

A man, Stephen McLeud, is now in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was attacked and stabbed about his body on Sunday afternoon.

The 29-year-old was stabbed at around 03:30hrs.

According to reports received, the man was standing in front of the Blue Martini nightclub and bar located at Lamaha and De Abreu Streets in Newtown, Kitty, Georgetown when he was approached by an unknown man who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect began to verbally abuse McLeud and a scuffle reportedly ensued.

During the scuffle, the man reportedly pulled out a knife and dealt McLeud three stabs to his body. He was stabbed to his right shoulder, the right side of his upper back and one to the left side of his chest.

McLeud fell to the ground but was quickly picked up by public spirited persons and rushed to GPHC’s Emergency Unit where he remains as a patient.

The suspect who escaped the scene is currently being sought by police.

This publication was informed that the knife which he used to commit the act in now lodged at the Alberttown Police Station. (Kizzy Coleman)