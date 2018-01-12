Man charged with 5 counts of armed robbery remanded

A father of two hailing from Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Friday brought before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and charged with five counts of robbery under arms.

Lloyd Saffon, 36, denied the offences read to him by the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

He is being charged with carrying out an armed robbery on Merwin Gobin at Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, carting off with the man’s cell phone, cash, laptop and other items worth a total value of $220,000, in addition to robbing Gary Primo of items amounting to $1.9 million.

Moreover, Saffon is also charged with robbing Neelan Jacqueline on December 31, 2018, at South Ruimveldt of items valuing $65,000 and Norwel Bowen of items valuing $85,000.

Finally, he is being charged with robbing Maxwell Bowen of items valuing $140,000 on December 31, 2017, at South Ruimveldt.

Saffon told the Chief Magistrate that he was at home at the time of all the robberies and has surveillance footage present at his home to attest to this.

He noted that he explained same to the Police who, he said, refused to even view the footage.

The defendant further explained to Magistrate McLennan that the Police are also yet to visit his home to inspect for the stolen items which he supposedly possesses.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield did not present the facts of the case but however objected to bail based on the seriousness and prevalence of the offences.

He also revealed that the accused was identified by one of the Virtual Complainants (VCs) in an Identification Parade.

As such, Saffon was remanded to prison and is expected to return on February 2, 2018, for statements.