Man charged with murder of Haslington labourer

A 49-year-old farmer was earlier today (Tuesday) slapped with a murder charge when he appeared at the Mahaicony Magistrates Court.

Deonarine Sasenarine called “Chow” of Wash Clothes, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on May 5 2018, he murdered Sean Waldrone.

The charge was read to him by Magistrate Wanda Fortune.

The accused was remanded to prison until June 11 2018.

INews had reported that the body of 37-year-old Waldrone of Lot 33 Haslington, East Coast Demerara was discovered floating in the Mahaicony River, East Coast Demerara on May 8 2018.

According to information received, on the day in question, at about 09:15hrs, a 34-year-old labourer of St Francis Mission, Mahaicony River, ECD was in his boat, heading north- up the Mahaicony River, in the vicinity of Strath Campbell Village, when he observed Waldrone’s body floating in the water.

As a result, the man immediately visited the Mahaicony Police Station where a report was made.

INews was told that when police arrived at the scene and examined Waldrone’s body, it was found with a large hole in the centre of his back. He was also clad in only a pair of grey Hanes brief.

“It is uncertain at this point in time what caused the hole,” the investigators had said.

Further investigations revealed that the deceased was employed by a 52-year-old Cattle Farmer of Enmore Pasture, ECD.

This online publication was told that on May 4, 2018, it was reported that the employer picked up Waldrone from his home and took him to Mahaicony, to work as a labourer.

On May 5, 2018, Waldrone was seen at a wedding house in Wash Clothes, Mahaicony, clad in only his underwear while imbibing.

The man’s employer then made a report at the Mahaicony Police Station the following day, claiming that Waldrone had gone missing.

A post mortem examination revealed that he died from trauma sustained to his body and strangulation.

Two suspects were initially taken into custody but advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions ordered that Sasenarine be charged.

The duo were reportedly involved in a drunken altercation prior to Waldrone’s death.