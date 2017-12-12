Man charged for discharging stolen rounds on elderly woman, her grandchild

A Corentyne man, who late last month reportedly stole a gun and ammunition then allegedly discharged the rounds at an elderly woman and her grandchild, was on Tuesday brought before the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

Suraj Singh, 26, of Number 72 Village, Corentyne Coast appeared before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga and denied the allegations brought against him.

He pleaded not guilty to the first charge which alleged that between November 22-23, 2017, he stole one gun and ammunition property of Booraj Surajbally.

Singh also denied discharging rounds with intention to cause injuries to 5-year-old Renuka Singh and Savitree Hassan, her grandmother.

According to the Police Prosecutions facts, on the day of the incident, a loud explosion was heard and when inspections were made, the child who was at the time screaming and her grandmother were both attacked while sleeping and were found to have received injuries.

The two were rushed to the Skeldon Hospital where they were treated for gunshot injuries.

Singh, according to the Police, was seen escaping from the scene of the crime.

Despite his not guilty plea, the accused when questioned, told the Court that he carried out the act because of a previous incident involving the husband of the elderly woman who he is accusing of raping his relative.

He was remanded to prison to return on January 4, 2018, at the Springlands Magistrate’s Courts.

Police, this publication was informed, are investigating the allegation made by Singh against the husband of the elderly woman.