Man charged for almost damaging woman’s eyesight

A man who assaulted a woman which resulted in her eyesight being threatened found himself before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts today (Friday) to answer to the charge.

Mark Robert denied the charge when it was read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly.

That charge alleged that, he, on October 4 2017, at Georgetown, unlawfully assaulted Nalini Tiwari so as to cause her actual bodily harm.

According to Prosecutor Harris, the Virtual Complainant (VC) is currently hospitalised and continues to lose consciousness.

He added that the medical report presented to the Court also reveals that the VC could lose her eyesight.

It was also revealed that the accused had a similar matter before the Court previously, however, he denied this and indicated that he was previously charged but in connection with a stolen bicycle.

Magistrate Daly granted bail in the sum of $50,000 and the accused was cautioned against interfering with the VC.

He is expected to return to Court on November 17 2017.