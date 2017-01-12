Man busted for possession of cannabis

As police tighten their reins around possession and trafficking of illegal drugs, a 28-year-old man was this afternoon apprehended after a raid revealed 360 grammes of cannabis hidden in the floor of his home.
The raid took place around 16:45hrs this afternoon, and Keshon Rhobe of lot 69 Parker Street, Providence, East Bank Demerara was taken into police custody.
According to a reliable source, Rhobe has pending charges of assault and being in possession of narcotics at the Providence Magistrate Court, to which he was out on bail for.