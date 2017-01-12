Man busted for possession of cannabis

The raid took place around 16:45hrs this afternoon, and Keshon Rhobe of lot 69 Parker Street, Providence, East Bank Demerara was taken into police custody.

According to a reliable source, Rhobe has pending charges of assault and being in possession of narcotics at the Providence Magistrate Court, to which he was out on bail for.

As police tighten their reins around possession and trafficking of illegal drugs, a 28-year-old man was this afternoon apprehended after a raid revealed 360 grammes of cannabis hidden in the floor of his home.