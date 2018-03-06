Man breaks down after being found guilty of raping minor

It was a show of intense emotion for Troy Jackson who was hours ago found guilty of child rape by a 12-member jury at the Sexual Offences Court.

The case states that he engaged in sexual activity with a child under 16 by placing his genitals at the girl’s privates.

INews understands that the defendant who is in his thirties was a ‘family friend’ of the victim’s relatives and had even lived with them at one point.

Upon hearing the jury’s verdict, the defendant broke down and appeared to be crying.

Presiding judge Simone Morris-Ramlall however deferred the matter to tomorrow (Wednesday) morning as Jackson’s lawyer Adrian Thompson attended another court matter.

The child was seven years old at the time Jackson committed the act. State Counsel Seeta Bisundial led the Prosecution’s case. (Shemuel Fanfair)