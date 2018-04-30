Man accused of trafficking 72 kilos of cannabis remanded

A Rosignal, East Coast Berbice (ECB) man out on bail for being in possession of 8.1 kg of marijuana found himself before the Court of Law yet again for a similar offence.

Thirty-year-old, Anthony Carmichael of Bennette Dam, Rossignol stood before the Chief Magistrate and denied the allegation put to him.

The charge against him alleged that on April 16, 2018 at Royal Castle, Sheriff Street, Georgetown he trafficked 72 kilograms of cannabis (150 pounds). He pleaded not guilty to committing the offence.

Criminal Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor, Konyo Sandiford reported that the analysis certificate in the case is still outstanding.

She objected to bail reporting that the defendant is currently on $200,000 bail for the previous offence and is expected to return on May 16.

Magistrate, Ann McLennan remanded Carmichael to prison to return on May 18, 2018.