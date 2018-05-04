Man accused of stealing chairs, mattress remanded to prison

A 35-year-old man who stole a number of items, including a set of chairs and a mattress, found himself before the Court of Law charged with the offence.

Seon Bert denied stealing the 24 chairs, mattress and air conditioning unit with a total value of $185,000, property of Nigel Pile.

The accused reportedly stole the items on May 1 2018 at North Road, Georgetown.

According to the facts of the matter, the Virtual Complainant (VC) secured his business place on April 30 2018, however, upon his return the following day he observed that there was a break-in. Further checks made revealed that the items mentioned in the charge were all stolen.

The matter was reported and investigations carried out saw the defendant being arrested with the items in his possession.

Bail was objected to by Police Prosectuor Sanj Singh who revealed to Magistrate Leron Daly that Bert has no fixed place of abode.

As such, bail was refused and the defendant was remanded to prison. He is scheduled to return on May 25 2018.