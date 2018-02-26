Man accused of raping 6-yr-old granted $200,000 bail

A 30-year-old man was, earlier today, (Monday) granted bail in the sum of $200,000 after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on a charge of raping a 6-year-old girl.

The accused; Val Smith, was not required to plea to the indictable charge which stated that on July 28 2012, while in the North West District, he engaged in sexual activity with his relative who is under the age of consent- sixteen.

Smith appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs and is expected to return to court on March 5 2018 as the case continues.