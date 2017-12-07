Man accused of murdering waitress remanded to prison

The suspect who Police say confessed to killing 22-year-old Marissa Fraser-whose body was fished out of a trench in Number 4 Village, Berbice earlier this week- was on Thursday hauled before the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court and charged with murder.

Odit Thom, 38, also known as Odit Persaud, a guard of No. 4 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was also ordered that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

He was remanded to prison until January 24, 2018.

A Post Mortem Examination (PME) conducted on the body of Fraser revealed that the woman died as a result of asphyxia (interference in respiration thereby depriving the body of oxygen) and drowning compounded by multiple incise wounds.

Her body had multiple stab wounds to the face and head and was discovered a short distance from a pool of blood at Back Street, Number 5 Village.

A resident of the area, identified only as ‘Bebi’ said that at 06:30hrs on Monday last, she saw a trail of blood in the centre of the street which leads to the village cemetery. However, she reportedly paid no mind until three hours later when a farmer saw the body in a corner of the canal.

She had “only a top on. Her slippers (were) on the ground right there. There was a lot of mud on her face, and when the Police came, they had to wipe off some of the mud to see if anybody could identify her,” Bebi explained.

The dead woman’s aunt had said that from all indications there was a struggle between the deceased woman and her attacker(s).

Police found a part of a scissors at the scene, and this they said it is believed to be the murder weapon.

Fraser had last been seen by her cousin at home as she was preparing to go to a wedding reception in the next village.

She leaves to mourn her mother and two brothers.