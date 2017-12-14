Man accused of murdering Venezuelan boat captain remanded

The man who allegedly beat to death a Venezuelan boat captain on Monday last was on Thursday arraigned for the murder before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

David Gaskin, 36, of 649 Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke, Linden appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The indictable charge against the Miner alleged that on December 8, 2017, at Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni, he murdered Owen Williams John.

Gaskin was remanded to prison until March 20, 2018, where he will make his second appearance before the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court.

On the day of the murder, Gaskin and John were said to be imbibing when an argument ensued between the two over money.

It was reported that John reportedly refused to lend Gaskin a small amount of money that he requested to borrow.

As such, Gaskin became enraged and allegedly punched John to his head. When the man fell to the ground, he reportedly dealt him several kicks to his head until he became motionless.

The Police were called to the scene and John was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.