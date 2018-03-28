Man accused of murdering drinking buddy remanded

An afternoon of drinking which turned deadly has left one man dead and one before the Court of Law charged for murder.

Twenty-two-year-old Eno Charles appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and was not allowed to plead to the indictable charge of unlawful killing before him.

The charge against him alleged that he on March 22, 2108 at Barima, North West District, unlawfully killed Lawrence Leon.

Bail was objected to by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield who told the Court that in his bid to escape punishment, the accused attempted to cross the Venezuela boarder.

As such, bail was denied and Charles was remanded to prison to return on May 21, 2018.

According to reports received, the men who are known to each other were imbibing together when an argument broke out between them. Lawrence allegedly attacked Charles and attempted to injure him but Charles, who was able to arm himself, allegedly stabbed the now dead man.

Both men were subsequently rushed to the hospital but Lawrence later succumbed to his injuries.