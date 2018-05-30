Man accused of murdering colleague on Independence Day remanded

A 35-year-old man was on Wednesday arraigned for murder at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zamina Seepaul-Ally.

Rawle Munroe, of Two Friends, Ann’s Grove, East Bank Demerara was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on Independence Day (May 26), he murdered 23-year-old Edward Bevaney at Beterverwagting (BV), East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The accused was remanded to prison and is expected to return to court on June 26, 2018.

It was previously reported that Munroe and Bevaney of Ogle Street, Triumph, ECD, used to work together in the interior several years ago but parted ways over a sour business deal.

The two reportedly crossed each other’s paths when Munroe visited a shop in BV at about 08:00hrs on Saturday last and left his bicycle unattended.

When the accused reportedly returned, he observed that his bicycle was missing and as such, began to make inquiries.

It was then that he was informed that the now deceased man had taken it.

A confrontation subsequently ensued between the two men, with Bevaney reportedly being armed with a cutlass and a knife.

Investigators at the scene of the crime were told that during the confrontation Bevaney allegedly chopped Munroe on his left hand.

In retaliation, the accused then whipped out a sharp object from his waist and allegedly dealt the 23-year-old miner several stabs about his body.

After receiving the wounds, the injured man then reportedly jumped into a nearby trench.

He was later pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

A post mortem examination conducted on Monday last revealed that he died as a result of a perforated lung which he sustained during the stabbing incident. (Ramona Luthi)