Man accused of killing son-in-law remanded

The father-in-law who allegedly confessed to detectives that he was responsible for his son-in-law’s death was remanded to prison after his arraignment on Thursday at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court.

He will make his next court appearance on April 4.

Muneshwar Bisnauth, 23, a fisherman, of Airy Hall, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was found dead at his in-laws Lot 20 Dundee, Mahaicony, ECD residence on Sunday.

It was reported that the father of one, accompanied by his wife, visited his in-laws and was reportedly imbibing with his father-in-law when an argument ensued.

Shortly after, the fisherman’s lifeless body was discovered lying in the yard, with a gaping wound to the head.

Initially, Bisnauth’s wife and mother-in-law told the police that he fell and hit his head in the yard. However, their story did not add up and as such, the three were taken into custody for further questioning.

The following day, Samaroo during interrogation, allegedly confessed to killing Bisnauth. The suspect allegedly told officers that he dealt one blow to the man’s head with a piece of wood during an argument.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Wednesday morning confirmed that Bisnauth died as a result of brain hemorrhage and blunt trauma to the head.

According to State Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh, the injuries were consistent with a lash to the head.