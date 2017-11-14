Man accused of killing peacemaker during sibling row remanded

The North Ruimveldt, Georgetown man who allegedly stabbed and killed his friend who was attempting to make peace between him and his brother was on Tuesday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Jermaine Abel, 26, of 316 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where he was arraigned for the murder of Hafeez Douglas, a mason of Lot 2981 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The indictable charge against him alleged that he on November 8, 2017, at Christian Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown murdered Douglas.

The accused was represented by Attorney-at-Law Stanley Moore who unsuccessfully petitioned for bail to be granted.

Prosecutor Best told the Court that the accused stabbed the deceased as he was attempting to intervene to stop a fight between him and his brother.

He revealed however, that the weapon used in the murder is still outstanding.

Abel, a shop assistant, was remanded to prison to return on November 15, 2017, before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

On the day of Douglas’ demise, Jermaine and his brother called Lappy were involved in a heated argument which quickly escalated into a scuffle. The now dead man who was friends with the two brothers intervened and was stabbed once to his chest after which he collapsed and hit his head on a concrete drain, reportedly dying on the spot.

After realising that the young mason was motionless, the two brothers allegedly attempted to escape but the alleged stabber was held by the Police.

Lappy, the other brother, is still to be detained by Police.