Man accused of fatally shooting Campbellville youth charged with murder

A man who reportedly took the law into his own hands in August of 2016, when he allegedly shot and killed a man who was reportedly mistaken for a bandit, was on Monday slapped with a murder charge.

Moses Singh, 59, of Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was not allowed to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on August 20, 2016 at Pearl Village, EBD he murdered then 21-year-old Seon Clarke.

The man had reportedly fled to the United States (US) where he has been living for the past two years and reportedly being treated for an illness.

However, his attorney Latchmie Rahamat told the Chief Magistrate that her client was escorted by an alleged Immigration Officer to the airport where he was handed over to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) ranks.

The police later revealed that they were unaware of the said immigration officer.

Singh was flown back to Guyana where he was however arrested and charged with the murder of Clarke.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield revealed to the Court that his case file on the matter shows that the defendant flew back to Guyana on his own. Magistrate Ann McLennan however, called for an investigation into the reports.

Singh was remanded to prison to return on May 17, 2018.

Clarke of John Street, Campbellville was reportedly a victim of mistaken identity. He was reportedly shot and killed after it was reported that he and an accomplice attempted to rob a grocery shop.

The shop owner reportedly alerted Police ranks that were in the area who pursued the men, who managed to escape.

Clarke and his colleague were later apprehended by members of the community who spotted them on the Pearl Public Road.

It was reported that during the process, Clarke was shot and a beating was inflicted by his colleague.

The duo were handed over to the police, who rushed them to the Diamond Public Hospital, where Clarke was pronounced dead on arrival, whilst his accomplice was treated and sent away.

However, the family members of Clarke revealed that he was a victim of mistaken identity after it was reported in the press that he had previous brushes with the law.

Godfrey Clarke who spoke with the media following the incident had revealed that he was the dead man’s father.

However Margaret Davis the grandmother of Clarke said that her grandson does not go by the alias “Cash Money” and had never had brushes with the law as was reported by the Police.

She added that the name of Clarke’s father is Andre Clarke and not Godfrey Clarke as was reported in the press.

The woman claimed that the information provided by the police was inaccurate, leading to Clarke being misidentified.

As a result, Godfrey Clarke, believing it was his son who was fatally shot, told reporters that his son, who is also named Seon Clarke, had brushes with the law and was recently released from jail in relation to a simple larceny charge.