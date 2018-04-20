Man accused of attempting to murder his child’s mother remanded

A 46-year-old man was on Friday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to an attempted murder charge.

Cleveland Williams of Lot 70 Durban Street, Lodge, Georgetown was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to him by City Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The court heard that on April 17, on Durban Street, while armed with a knife, he stabbed the mother of his 2-year-old daughter, Lashawna Boyce twice to her lower back with intent to kill her.

Prosecutor, Arvin Moore objected to bail for the accused based on the seriousness of the offence and the fact that Boyce is still hospitalized.

As such, bail was refused and Williams is expected to re-appear in court on May 4, 2018.

INews had reported that after allegedly stabbing his child mother, Williams left the woman for dead near a drain and fled the scene.

Public spirited persons rushed to her assistance and transported her to the Georgetown Public Hospital.