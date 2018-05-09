Man accused of armed robbery while dressed as a ‘churchgoer’ remanded

An man who reportedly dressed up like a churchgoer to allegedly rob a villager of his motorcar and belongings was on Wednesday brought before the Court to answer for the offence.

Edwin Angus, 28, of Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) denied that on March 14, 2018 at Princess Street, Georgetown while being in the company of others and being armed with a firearm, he robbed Anthony Pickett of his silver Allion motorcar, his cell phone and cash, approximately $2.2M in all.

The Virtual Complainant (VC) said the men, who are known to him and dressed up as if they were going to church, cornered and robbed him.

However, the defendant was adamant that he did not commit the act telling the Court “I know this man my whole life. I grow up in front of he, I would never trouble this man thing…I was at home when this thing happened”.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne, objected to bail being granted based on the prevalence of the offence noting that the defendant allegedly used a gun during the commission of the robbery.

Magistrate Fabayo Azore denied bail to Angus, remanding him to prison to return on May 30, 2018.