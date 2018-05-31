Make your health a priority- Minister Lawrence at Health Expo 2018

Visitors to the inaugural Health Expo 2018 are being offered free medical services and education as part of encouraging them to reach for a better life through good health.

At the Sophia Exhibition Centre launch last night, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence told the audience, “Through this expo we wish to bring you and your health into sharp focus. We want to move from the almost laissez-affair attitude to the point where it becomes a priority. This means that your visit to the hospital clinic or centre will not be relegated to the back burner.”

The vision behind the event which concludes on Saturday is to reset the public’s approach to health as many still have little confidence in the public health sector, often resorting to home remedies, nearby drug stores and herbal medicines as solutions to health complications that may require medical expertise. The expo is also emphasizing heightened awareness and education on living healthier lives.

Highlights of the expo include the launching of the highly anticipated Food Based Dietary Guidelines. The Mental Health Unit’s Substance Misuse Prevention programme was also unveiled. A series of mini workshops and Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions will be held for practicing medical professionals.

On Friday there will be a career day for schoolchildren, introducing them to the health care system and showcasing opportunities for training in various allied health profession fields.