Major road upgrades for Region Six underway

Several contracts were recently awarded for major road upgrades in Region Six, East Berbice, Corentyne.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, during a post-cabinet briefing at the Ministry of Presidency a few days ago, announced that the contracts were awarded for the construction of asphaltic surface roads and supply of white sand, crushed gravel and asphaltic concrete maintenance.

Minister Harmon disclosed that a sum of $263.6 million in contracts was provided for asphaltic surface roads in New Amsterdam to enhance the quality and efficiency of the transportation system, while at the same time reducing the cost of maintenance. Roads slated for maintenance include Lot One – Republic Road at a cost of $59.4 million; Lot Two – Main Street for the sum of $140 million and Lot Three – Waterside road for $64.2 million.

Further, a contract in the sum of $118.9 million was awarded for the supply of 35,000 cubic meters of white sand for Lot One of the East Bank Berbice road project while a $134.7 million contract was awarded for 7,000 cubic meters of crushed gravel aggregate for Lot Three.

Earlier in the year, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, announced that work will be conducted in phases on the East Bank Berbice main access road. Works are expected to commence shortly on the thoroughfare which will feature the upgrade of nearly 5km of the roadway and will include improved lighting and road surface markings; traffic signs and the reconstruction of two bridges and two culverts.

Additionally, contracts have been awarded for thermoplastic road markings on roads in Region Six as well as No. 35 Macedonia, East Bank Demerara, areas in West Bank Demerara and other locations. The thermoplastic road marking is a process that utilises a heated solution instead of paint and lasts for over a year, as opposed to three months when done with paint.

Contracts were also awarded for traffic signals and accessories and construction of Riprap sea defences, which is the armouring of shoreline structures against erosion.