Mahdia stabbing: One charged for murder of ‘short man’

Less than one week after allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old miner to death at 111 Miles Mahdia, Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni) and reportedly confessing to the heinous crime; one of the primary suspects was on Tuesday morning brought before the Georgetown Magistrates Courts and charged with the capital offence of murder.

Presiding Magistrate Fabayo Azore read to the accused Stanislaus Clement, the charge which alleged that on April 5, 2017, in the interior mining town, he unlawfully murdered Reginald Charles also known as “short man”.

The unrepresented man of Shulinab Village, Region-Nine (UpperTakutu-Upper Essequibo), was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

He is expected to face Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Friday April 12.

Inews had reported that the now dead Charles was walking in the vicinity of a night club in the wee hours of last Wednesday morning, when he got into a heated argument with two persons.

This quickly turned into a scuffle during which one of his assailants reportedly broke a beer bottle and stabbed Charles to his neck and chest area.

The bleeding man then ran into the neighbouring premises of the Mahdia Hospital where he succumbed while receiving treatment.

Two suspects were subsequently arrested in connection with the stabbing; both of whom reportedly confessed to the crime.

It is yet unclear whether charges will be instituted against the second unnamed suspect.