Mahaicony resident shot by police during confrontation

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a Rebeccalust, High Dam, Mahaicony resident which occurred about 23:30hrs last night at Fair Field Public Road, ECD, by a member of the Guyana Police Force.

Investigations so far revealed that about 23:00hrs the gazetted Officer was returning to Georgetown from Berbice when he reportedly felt sleepy and decided to stop on Fair Field Public Road to take a rest.

The officer alleged that he was subsequently awakened by someone knocking on the window pane of the driver side of his vehicle where he was seated.

The officer then lowered the glass and saw the resident who enquired as to his presence there, to which he explained.

The resident reportedly removed the officer’s car key from its ignition and as the officer attempted to retrieve it, the victim allegedly drew a hatchet.

According to the police, the officer immediately drew his service revolver and discharged two rounds hitting the man in his left ankle.

The suspect was allegedly escorted to the Mahaicony Hospital where he was treated and sent away.

The officer, Inews was told, is assisting with the investigation. The weapons (gun and hatchet) along with two spent shells which were recovered from the scene have been lodged.