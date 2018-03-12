Mahaica resident busted with unlicenced gun at Bamboo Landing

A 27-year-old resident of Belmont Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Sunday arrested after an unlicenced .38 Revolver, without ammunition, was found in a haversack he reportedly had in his possession.

According to information from the police, officers acting on information received went to a shop at Bamboo Landing, Barama Waini River, North West District (NWD), about 17:30hrs on the day of the incident and found the gun on the 27-year-old.



The suspect, this publication was informed, is being processed for court.