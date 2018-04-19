Mahaica fisherman stabs estranged wife to death, drinks poison

Doctors are now making stringent efforts to save the life of a father of two who consumed poison on Thursday morning after stabbing his reputed wife to death in front of their Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara home.

Dead is 23-year-old Deomattie Persaud also known as “Kalvina,” while her husband Bishwanie Mahraj, 34, a fisherman, is currently a patient at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital.

According to reports received, the couple would have verbal disputes often. However, about three weeks ago, the duo reportedly had a physical altercation and Persaud moved out of the home they shared, with her two children.

INews was told that Mahraj then took the children to stay with him about a week ago and when Persaud turned up this morning to collect them, he dragged her out of the taxi and stabbed her.

Eyewitnesses, at the scene of the crime said that just as the woman exited the hire car, Mahraj grabbed her and began to stab her multiple times about her body.

After leaving her motionless, the man then consumed the poison.

Public spirited persons then rushed him and his estranged wife to a medical facility where Persaud was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police in a subsequent release detailed that the “deceased and the suspect have been in a common law relationship for the past eight years with two children. The deceased who left the home sometime ago returned with a taxi to take the children to school, when the suspect pulled her out of the car, stabbed her multiple times about her body, returned to the house and drank a liquid substance from a bottle.”

Persaud is at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting post mortem examination.

Investigations are continuing.