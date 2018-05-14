Mackenzie Linden gets new $20M GECOM office

Eleven staffers at the Mackenzie Office of Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), will now function in a comfortable environment, following the commissioning of a new $20Million two-flat building on May 10.

According to a DPI release, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GECOM Keith Lowenfield said that the provision of an office in Region 10 was necessary, given the territory’s vastness, which encompasses communities and villages bordering all three main rivers; Demerara, Berbice and Essequibo and seven other regions.

“That is no small area we talking about if, for functionality with 11 persons. We have to ensure all those persons who are 14 years and older, by a prescribed time, that they are registered,” the CEO explained.

The Commission is currently establishing sub-offices in several other regions, as mandated by its constitution.

The CEO revealed that he is satisfied with the fact that not too many complaints have been levelled against District 10. He is optimistic that with the new building, effective and efficient service will be heightened, “I am happy where we are at as far as functionality, as far as bringing a service to residents to the various registration areas that they are very comfortable and satisfied.”

Chairman (Ret’d) Justice James Patterson encouraged the officers to take good care of the building and commended them for remaining steadfast when they were accommodated in a “not so comfortable office.”

The Wismar officers, who are still housed in their old rented building, will complement the Mackenzie staff. Lowenfield is hoping that the Commission will in the future; possess its own building on the opposing shore as well.

With the upcoming Local Government Election in November 2018, the building will add to the functionality of both the permanent and contracted staff.