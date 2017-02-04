Mackenzie farmer busted with 450 grams of cannabis

A 54-year-old farmer of Mackenzie, Linden, who was wanted for questioning by police A 54-year-old farmer of Mackenzie, Linden, who was wanted for questioning by police in relation to a report of Simple larceny, was yesterday arrested at his Karakara Mackenzie home with 450 grams of cannabis.

According to the Police, shortly after his arrest, he took a team of officers to his farm located in the said area, where he showed them an acre of cannabis cultivation with plants measuring 1 foot to 4 feet in height.

The Police then set fire to the cultivation and destroyed it.