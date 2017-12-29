M.V Canawaima to be docked for nine days

The M.V Canawaima ferry vessel plying the Moleson Creek Guyana to Nickerie Suriname route will be docked for a nine-day period while the vessel undergoes immediate restoration of both its engines, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

According to Terminal Manager, Deyne Harry of the Canawaima Ferry Services, who spoke of some of the projects scheduled for 2018, under this agency, the nine-day docking period commences on January 6, 2018, and will conclude on January 14, 2018.

According to DPI, Harry disclosed while the vessel will be docked there will be no other alternatives for the crossing of the Guyana to Suriname border during those nine days. Persons using this mode of access to Suriname especially vehicle owners, motor vehicle operators will be affected by this suspension of service.

Harry noted that “the M.V Canawaima continues to experience extensive mechanical challenges that prompted the use of a tug to assist in the propulsion of a vessel.” This, he added, has resulted in delayed arrival and departure times for the ferry.

Presently, the ferry has one scheduled crossing daily. There is also another scheduled docking for the month of April 2018. Details pertaining to this will be provided in a timely manner to the public, DPI said.