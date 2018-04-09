Lusignan inmate escapes custody while cleaning Prison officer’s yard

A convicted prisoner identified as Deryck Oudkerk on Sunday escaped from the home of a prison officer in Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara after he and two others were sent there to provide labour services.

Director of Prisons (acting) Gladwin Samuels, confirmed the escape and told this publication that Oudkerk, who was sentenced in January of this year to 18 months in prison after he confessed to larceny, was serving his time at the Lusignan prison.

23-year-old Oudkerk, of Upper Watooka Linden, who worked as a gold miner, had plead guilty to stealing a fuel pump, starter, six pails of diesel and a quantity of groceries valued $245,000, property of Sherwin Bernard at St. Elizabeth Mission and was jailed.

According to the Samuels, based on the report he received, Oudkerk was “cutting bushes with two other prisoners and was discovered missing just after 16:30 hours” on Sunday.

He noted that the Prison officer, of whose yard the inmates were cleaning, was the only officer supervising them.

Persons with information that can lead to the arrest of Deryck Oudkerk are asked to contact the Guyana Police Force on telephone numbers 226-4585, 225-2700, 225-0593, 225-6411, 229-2750, 229-2019, 268-2222, 268-2328, 268-2329, 911 or the nearest police station.