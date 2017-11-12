Lovestruck Dominican woman fined, deported

A Dominican woman who claimed that she fell in love with a Guyanese and, as such, overstayed in the country was on Friday fined and ordered deported by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.
Jane Uribe, 22, admitted that between August 11 and November 3, 2017 at Georgetown, she failed to comply with conditions under which a permit was granted; that is, having been granted a stay for the period of July 12 to August 11, she overstayed her time in Guyana.
Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore, told the Court that Uribe entered Guyana and was granted a one-month stay.
However, on November 3, a raid was carried out by the Police, along with officials of the Social Protection Ministry, on the Bollywood Club at Providence, and she was found at the drinking spot.
In a plea of mitigation, Uribe told the Chief Magistrate that she had come to Guyana on a holiday but subsequently met a Guyanese man and fell in love. When questioned as to the whereabouts of the man, Uribe could not answer.
As such, she was deported and fined $15,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in three weeks’ imprisonment.

