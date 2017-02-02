Lover strangled in jealous rage – Barbados court hears

Killer Anthony Fredericks Francis admitted he strangled his lover in a fit of jealousy because he suspected she had another lover.

The 51-year-old man confessed that when Laurette Skeete “stopped looking after [him]” he suspected her of infidelity, which led to him killing her between August 3 and 4, 2012, and leaving her on the floor of the bedroom they shared at Marchfield Close, St Philip.

On January 20 this year, in the No. 5 Supreme Court, Francis pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Justice Jacqueline Cornelius adjourned the case until March 16 after hearing from the prosecution team of Principal Crown Counsel Anthony Blackman and Senior Crown Counsel Krystal Delaney. Francis was represented by attorney Phillip McWatt.(Barbados Nation)