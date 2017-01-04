Love at first sight: A refugee and a border police officer

(CNN)-Theirs is an unlikely love story: She is a Muslim refugee from Iraq, he’s a Christian Macedonian border police officer.

But they say it was love at first sight.

One day last March, 20-year-old Noora Arkavazi and her family — her parents, her younger brother and sister — reached the Serbian border. They had left their home in Diyala, Iraq, months earlier, heading to Europe to flee the fighting between ISIS militants and the Iraqi coalition. “We were traveling, like any refugees,” she explains.

Bobi Dodevski was the only officer on shift who spoke English that day.

Noora and Bobi told CNN they fell in love instantly in that first encounter, and in July, they were married. The couple now lives in Kumanovo, in Macedonia.