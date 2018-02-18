Lorry driver pinned to death in Potora accident

Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on the 14 Miles Potora Road involving motor lorry GSS 6366 attached with motor trailer TRR 5291.

Dead is driver of the lorry Kevon Sauers, 30, of Kwakwani Berbice River Front.

Based on information received, the driver of the lorry and a porter, Clifton Charles Rodriques, were proceeding down a hill with a consignment of timber about 21:00hrs on Friday when the vehicle developed mechanical problems.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle which turned turtle and ended up on the left hand side pinning him in the process.

Sauers subsequently succumbed to his injuries.