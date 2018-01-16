Lone gunman robs two women as they drove into Campbellville yard

Two 26-year-old women were left traumatized after they fell victim to a robbery under arms on Friday evening, just as they were about to enter a Campbellville, Georgetown home.

The victims have been identified as a young medical practitioner and an employee attached to (the Machinery Corporation of Guyana Limited) Macorp.

According to information received, the two young ladies had travelled to Diamond- where the Macorp employee resides- to pick up clothing items.

As they were returning to the doctor’s home in Campbellville, and about to drive into the yard, the duo were approached by an armed man who demanded that they turn over their valuables.

The bandit managed to flee the scene with a quantity of cash, documents, and a Samsung S7 cellphone valued at $150,000.

He reportedly fired one warning shot before riding away on his parked motorcycle.

INews understands that the mother of one of the women commended the prompt response of the police following a 911 call.

Investigations are ongoing.