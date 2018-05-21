Lodge man slapped with robbery charges; jailed for escaping Police custody

A 29-year-old man was earlier today (Monday) slapped with three charges of robbery and escaping police custody, when he appeared before Magistrate Judy Lutchman at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts.

David Alexander of Hadfield Street, Lodge, Georgetown pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him.

The court heard that on May 19 2018, at Hinck Street, Georgetown, he robbed Junior Azim of $5,000; and on the same date, at Regent Street, he robbed Johnny Lohan of his mobile phone valued at $20,000.

He was also charged for escaping police custody.

Subsequent to that, he was re-arrested by police who received information that he had been traveling in a route 42 mini-bus.

Alexander was remanded to prison until June 11 2018.

He was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for escaping police custody.