Lodge man held over unlawful possession of ammunition

A D’Urban Street, Lodge resident whom police observed acting in a suspicious manner last evening at the corner of Victor and Norton Streets, is in police custody for unlawful possession of ammunition.

According to a Police press statement, at about 23:30h, ranks on a mobile patrol saw the twenty-year-old unemployed suspect riding a bicycle. The suspect on seeing the police dropped his cycle and attempted to escape but was promptly detained.

A search on his person revealed five (5) live rounds of ammunition, wrapped in a face rag.

Police say he is currently being processed for court.