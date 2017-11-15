Local gospel singer, promoter Kester D robbed by lone gunman

A local gospel singer identified as Kester Deane –commonly known as Kester D- the host of the 94.1 Gospel Rocks program was on Wednesday morning robbed of his laptop and mobile phones, among other items, in his yard by a lone gunman.

In the singer’s Facebook post earlier on Wednesday, he explained that he had just returned from work at around 12:45hrs and had driven into his yard when he heard his dogs starting to bark ferociously.

Deane said that upon looking around he noticed a man, masked with what seemed to be a red and black rag, pointing a gun at him.

“[He asked] where is the money… I replied I have no money, all I have is my computer and two phones… he also asked me to take off my wedding band and another gold and silver ring with my initial (KD). [He] asked for my wallet, [I] said I don’t have that, then [he] asked [me] to empty my pockets,” Deane said in his social media post.

The gospel promoter explained that during the ordeal, his teenage son came into the yard to check on him but the gunman pointed his gun at him [son] and threatened him to return inside. The lad reportedly complied.

The radio personality said the same thing was repeated when the tenant of the upper flat of the house opted to come downstairs.

The gunman reportedly managed to escape with the singer’s computer, important documents and external hard drives, among other things.

Nevertheless, in his post on Facebook, the gospel singer sent praises to God, highlighting that while it was a distressing situation to be in, he managed to go through it unharmed.

Police confirmed with this publication that a report of the incident was made and an investigation is currently ongoing.