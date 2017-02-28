Local celebrities line-up for this year’s Fitness Challenge

As Guyana continues to promote a healthy lifestyle, the third annual Fitness Challenge which is title-sponsored by Kares Engineering Inc will see six teams of six players; a total of 36 competitors taking to the line when the tournament gets underway on March 5.

The Fitness Challenge was launched at the Giftland Mall Strip, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara with notable personnel present, including Director of Sport Christopher Jones and Giftland Chief Executive Officer, Roy Beepat.

Not only was it a star-studded launching, it will be a star-studded event as there will be a number of local celebrities taking part including Reon King, who is a former west indies player, Entertainers, Kerwin Bollers, Vanilla, Former Miss World Guyana Nuriyyah Gerrard, just to name a few. Apart from the celebrities, some of the fitness enthusiasts such as last year’s winner, Dillon Mahadeo will be once again competing.

The first event will be two laps around the National Park which is a total of two miles, after which the athletes will have to go 400 meters with a 50-70 pound sack.

Following that, they will then try to complete 33 dead lifts at 155-225lbs, in 15 minutes; 33 30-inch jumps and 33 kettle bell swings (35 pounds); as well as 33 chin overs; and 66 jump chest to bar and 33 overhead squats. This marks an increase of events from last year.

With the celebrities involved, Scotia Bank has issued the Challenge that will see them competing for the benefit of charities, including the Ruimveldt Children’s Home and Care Centre, and the Help and Shelter.

Apart from Kares Engineering, a number of businesses have joined in the action such as Ansa McAl through their Lucozade Brand, DeSinco Trading, Wind Jammer, Johnny P Supermarket, Scotia Bank, Arrow point resort, Tech Pro, Fitness Express, Star Party Rental, Wings Investment, Baganara Island Resort, Trophy stall, Courts, Genisis Fitness Express and St Joseph Mercy Hospital.

Organiser of the event, Noshavyah King, related that there will be cash prizes for the first to third place fittest individuals, as well as the fittest team.

Last year, Mahadeo (395 points) won the Male segment, followed by Carlos Mendonca (332) and Monano Jeffrey (328), while Candace Lynch (390) won the Female category, ahead of Semonica Duke (385) and Neesa Bhagwandin (355). Life Gym took the team title with 975 points, while Elite Systems finished second on 969 and Cross Fit Bel Air third on 866 in last year’s tournament.

Tickets cost G$1000 and are available at Fitness Express and all local gyms.