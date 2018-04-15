LM&TC clamps down on illegal dumpsites in Linden 

The Linden Mayor and Town Council (LM&TC) has partnered with Bosai Minerals Group Guyana Incorporated (BMGGI) to clear several illegal dumpsites across the Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) community. The clearing of the dumpsites commenced at Wismar on Saturday and on Monday dumpsites at MacKenzie are expected to be cleared. Areas on Wismar which were cleared include Wisroc, Block 22 and the One Mile back road.

Linden Mayor Waneka Arindell also encouraged business owners at the Five Corner area at MacKenzie to improve sanitation of the area and to beautify the environs. The activities were spearheaded by Arindell and Deputy Mayor Wainewright Bethune who had since being elected into the Council vow to deal with the issue of solid waste mamanagement in the community.

The issue of illegal dumpsites has been a major issue for the municipality over the years which struggled with the issue of solid waste management. The municipality has also urged residents to report instances of illegal dumping in their area.