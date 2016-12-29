Lizzy’s back! Former PPP/C PM candidate rehired as consultant at Foreign Ministry

Former People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Prime Ministerial candidate, Elizabeth Harper,

has been rehired by the APNU/AFC Government to lend her knowledge in specific fields at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the Foreign Ministry’s end-of-the-year press briefing held earlier today, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge stated that Harper has unique skills, and as such, the Ministry hopes to further capitalise on them in the areas of documentation and border issues. “…because of the delicacy of that area, we have been utilising the skills of Mrs Harper to assist us in that area and that is ongoing and will continue,” he said.

Greenidge further explained that due to the high turnover in staff at the Government location, in addition to the difficulties faced in having the duties carried out, Harper’s knowledge was welcomed and necessary.

In February of 2015, the PPP/C had announced that the then Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, would run alongside former President Donald Ramotar as the party’s Prime Ministerial Candidate for the May 11 General and Regional Elections.

The announcement was made by General Secretary of the PPP, Clement Rohee, who had said that Harper’s nomination was the only one at the Central Executive Committee of the PPP and that the decision was unanimous. (Ramona Luthi)