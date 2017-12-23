Liquor store owner robbed at gunpoint

A liquor store owner, Minerva Thompson, 40, of Guyhoc Park, was in the wee hours of this morning robbed in her home by two armed men who broke into her premises.

Reports surrounding the robbery indicate that Thompson, who resides in the bottom flat of the above mentioned address, was asleep when the men entered her home around 03:20hrs.

She was awakened by a noise and upon inspection saw the men in her house.

They then held her at gunpoint and relived her of one television valued at $360,000 along with one cellphone.

The men then made good their escape through a northern door, reportedly discharging a single round in the process.

Police are said to be investigating the matter.