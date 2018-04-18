Lindo Creek CoI privately interviews GDF soldiers

Four members of the a high profile Joint Services team that was deployed, 10 years ago, to the Lindo Creek area to hunt the members of the Fine Man gang were today privately interviewed by retired Justice Donald Trotman, the sole Commissioner in the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the June 2008 Lindo Creek Massacre.

Lieutenants Lloyd Souvineer, Sheldon Howell, Omar Khan and the retired army officer Fitzroy Warde appeared before Justice Trotman for the interview, which will determine whether they will have to reappear to provide public testimony.

The men were being sought by the CoI and have since been made available by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) after they received a correspondence letter and public notices were published in the daily newspapers.

The CoI is still seeking the presence of former GDF Lieutenant, Ayodele Woolford; former Superintendent, Dwand Cambridge; Private Taylor; Private Quailo and Philbert Bobb.

Sometime between June 12, 2008 and June 24, 2008, miners Cecil Arokium, Dax Arokium, Compton Speirs, Horace Drakes, Clifton Wong, Lancelot Lee, Bonny Harry and Nigel Torres were shot and killed, and their bodies burnt at the Upper Berbice River mining camp, which was being operated by Leonard Arokium.

The CoI was established to inquire into the circumstances surrounding the killings of eight miners, and to report its findings and recommendations to President David Granger.