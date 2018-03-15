Lindo Creek CoI postponed as daughter of massacre victim loses consciousness

Alicia Wong, the eldest daughter of Lindo Creek Massacre victim, Clifton Wong, who was in the audience of the Lindo Creek Commission of Inquiry (CoI) lost consciousness as her uncle Courtney Wong was giving his testimony recounting what he saw when he visited the mining camp at Lindo Creek.

The young woman was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for medical attention.

As a result, the public hearing was postponed to March 22, where Courtney Wong is expected to continue his testimony.

The Lindo Creek CoI is the first of what the coalition Government has said would be a series of inquiries into the killings which occurred during a crime wave that began in 2002.

Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo recently called for those responsible for overlooking the affairs of the Lindo Creek CoI to take urgent steps to remedy the manner in which hearings are being held and the quality of the entire process.

Jagdeo was at the time raising concerns with the lack of transparency and openness surrounding the operations of the CoI.

He noted that it could very well result in stories being concocted and falsified to accomplish a particular political outcome.

He went on to explain that he is at a loss as to what is really taking place at the CoI and during the in-camera hearings.

Moreover, Jagdeo maintained that he believes the decision to have a CoI into the Lindo Creek Massacre out of all the others that occurred prior to it, was “ill-advised from the very beginning.”

Sometime between June 12, 2008 and June 24, 2008, miners Cecil Arokium, Dax Arokium, Compton Speirs, Horace Drakes, Clifton Wong, Lancelot Lee, Bonny Harry and Nigel Torres were shot and killed, and their bodies burnt at the Upper Berbice River mining camp, which was being operated by Leonard Arokium.