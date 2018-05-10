Linden’s Cinderella City rocked by gruesome murder

A hunt has been launched for a 34-year-old Linden resident who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s reputed husband to death in Cinderella City, McKenzie, Linden during the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Dead is Claude Dejonge, 40, of South Amelia’s Ward, McKenzie, Linden.

According to information received, the murder occurred at around 00:10hrs today while Dejonge was in bed with his reputed wife of 11 eleven years, Tanya Samuels.

The suspect, identified as Corwyn Arthur called “Cross eye”, reportedly visited the woman’s home on Wednesday evening, while her spouse was there.

As such, an argument reportedly ensued between Arthur and Dejonge, resulting in the police being contacted and the suspect being forced to leave Samuels’ premises.

However, this seemed to anger Arthur more, who reportedly sent Dejonge a text message threatening to “make his life a living hell.”

Based on information received, the suspect then returned to the house this morning, and gained entry into the couple’s bedroom through a window.

He then jumped on to the sleeping Dejonge and began stabbing him about his neck, shoulders and abdomen with a knife.

At that time, Samuels’, who was lying next to her now dead spouse, awoke and witnessed the ordeal.

It is alleged that Arthur told her “is you cause that!…I get poison to drink when I done.”

He then reportedly grabbed the distraught woman and dragged her out of her home, before warning her against tending to Dejonge’s injuries.

Arthur then fled the scene.

INews was told that the suspect and Samuels’ were involved in a relationship while she was still with Dejonge.

However, in December of last year, the woman allegedly broke things off with the now wanted man but he would often visit her home as a “family friend.”

Dejonge’s body is presently at the Linden Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post mortem examination.