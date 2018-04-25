Lindener to serve 2 counts of life in prison for raping 8-y-o girl

A trade unionist was jailed after he was found guilty on two counts of rape on Tuesday. The jury returned with a guilty verdict, resulting in Justice Jo-Ann Barlow sentencing Michael Williams of Linden to serve life in prison for each count.

The man was emotionless while his sentence was read out to him. He was found guilty of raping an eight-year-old between December 2017 and January 1, 2018.

He will become eligible for parole after serving two decades in prison.

The 8-year-old girl, this publication was informed, decided to speak out one day after school was dismissed.

She reportedly walked into the probation office and confided in the probation officer, who took her to the hospital where doctors verified that she had indeed been sexually molested.