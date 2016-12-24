Lindener fined for breaking 2am curfew

Brian Durga of Industrial Area, Mackenzie, Linden, was fined $15,000 for disturbing the peace, when he pleaded guilty to playing loud music past the 02:00h curfew.

Durga appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Linden Magistrate’s Court. The court was told that on December 10, Durga played his music in a loud manner after the 02:00hrs curfew thereby disturbing the peace.

This resulted in his equipment being seized.

In plea of mitigation Durga told the magistrate that at the time he was playing music it was not yet 02:00hrs.

He said after the Police were summoned he nevertheless cooperated with them. As such he was fined.